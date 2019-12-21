Abinas Nayak's Wonderful Journey From Engineer To MasterChef; Read Here

MasterChef India is currently hosting its sixth season. Celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia are judging this season. One of the MasterChef 6 contestant, Abinas Nayak, has gained popularity with his excellent performance in the show. Here is a full biography of this contestant.

Abinas Nayak is a 27-year old cooking enthusiast who hails from Berhampur, Odissa. He is currently working in Hyderabad as a Senior Systems Engineer at Infosys. Abinas has completed his schooling from S.A.I.E.R.C (Rajgangpur) and his graduation from Gandhi Institute for Technology Advancement (Bhubaneshwar). He is reportedly the first Odia to be selected on the culinary show MasterChef India.

Abinas Nayak's biography

This engineer apparently loves to cook food and also won the MasterChef Lokicooks Fellowship 2019, Hungry For Haldiram 2018, among other culinary competitions. Abinas Nayak reportedly disclosed that the funds from Lokicooks fellowship will not be provided in cash, instead it will be used to pay for things that will further one’s dream project. The fellowship will also provide up to 50 hours of 1:1 sessions with Loki (contestant in last year’s MasterChef Australia) via phone or Skype or, wherever possible, in person. Out of 389 contents, 89 were selected through a Skype interview by Loki himself. Abinas also reportedly added that Loki had gone though each contestant’s Instagram account to see their commitment for food. For the selection round in MasterChef India 6, Abinas Nayak decided to serve the judges a slice of Odisha called ‘Chicken Besara’. The judges seemed to be very impressed with the dish presented by him.

Abinas Nayak’s Instagram handle is all about food and showcases tempting pictures. Chocolate rasgulla is one of the most popular dishes on his social media handle while chicken drumstick has also gained popularity. Pakhala bhaat, however, has killed the show for this cooking enthusiast. He is also reportedly a food stylist who loves to showcase his dishes in a creative and innovative way, which he seems to use to his favour in MasterChef India 6.

