'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 6: Jenny Suggests An Idea To Radhika

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on August 22, 2016, and it features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, and others in key roles. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, it showcases Abhijeet Khandekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date playing the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. In the latest episode of the show, Maya who helps Gurunath find Pinky does not succeed in finding her. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 06, 2020:

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For August 5: Maya Returns To The Sangeet Ceremony

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 06, 2020

Radhika explains to Shanaya what to do regarding Pinky's issue. Sulakshana who is making a list of the things she wants to shop also suggests Maya accompany her for the shopping. However, Maya asks about Gurunath and later talks about Pinky. Gurunath goes to KD and they share a hilarious moment as KD sells some undergarments.

Maya arrives at the place and questions as to what is going on. She offers help to Gurunath in search of the real identity of Pinky. Gurunath assures that everything will be fine in order to earn the trust of Maya. The screen then shifts to Radhika, Jenny, and Shreyas. Radhika tells them that she is in search of a suitable girl that can act as Pinky and visit Shanaya's house. They all start thinking and suggesting ideas.

Gurunath talks to KD about Pinky and that she is arriving at their place. He asks how he should keep a track of Pinky. KD suggests the idea of taking hold of the situation. Radhika and Shreyas then shortlist the names that will be suitable as Pinky. They talk about a girl that may be suitable as Pinky. Radhika then says they should think carefully regarding the situation.

Gurunath arrives at the house and watches Shanaya clean the house. He purposefully questions if someone is arriving at the house as she is cleaning the house. Gurunath asks if her friend Pinky is arriving. Shanaya tells that her friend Pinky has gone out for eight days.

Meanwhile, Radhika and Jenny share some fun moments with each other as they look into the albums. Jenny takes a photo from the album and questions the people present in the photo. Jenny laughs when she gets to know that it is Soumitra from his childhood. As they talk about Soumitra, Jenny suggests that Soumitra can play as Pinky. Radhika gets stunned listening to the idea.

ALSO READ | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update August 3: Gurunath Nearly Discovers Pinky's Identity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.