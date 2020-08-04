Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update August 3: Gurunath Nearly Discovers Pinky's Identity

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, featuring Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, and Ruchira Jadhav in major roles, is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, the show features Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the role of Gurunath Subhedar; Rasika Sunil as Shanaya; Anita Date essaying the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya. Fresh episodes started airing amid the Coronavirus pandemic from July 13, 2020.

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Gurunath arrives at his house and learns from Sulakshana that Shanaya has left the house to meet Pinky. Meanwhile, Radhika arrives at Shanaya's place and upon Gurunath's arrival, she lies that Shanaya has already left the house. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 3, 2020:

Radhika asks Soumitra if they should visit Shanaya's place as Shanaya thinks Gurunath has gone to Maya's place. Soumitra agrees to that and they get ready. Meanwhile, Maya, who has plans of submitting the photos to Radhika and becoming the CEO of SB Company, shares the same with Gurunath and Gurunath, on the other hand, tries to convince her to not hand over the photos and instills negative thoughts about Radhika in Maya.

Meanwhile, Sulakshana asks if Shanaya if they should file a complaint as Gurunath has gone missing. Radhika Calls Shanaya and they plan on meeting at Gurunath's mother's places. Shanaya tells Sulakshana to inform Gurunath that she has gone to meet Pinky. Shanaya arrives at Gurunath's mother's place and the two share some funny moments.

Gurunath arrives at Shanaya's place and he asks where Shanaya is and further questions who Pinky is. Gurunath tells Sulakshana that unless he finds Pinky he won't come home. Sulakshana immediately calls Shanaya and tells her that Gurunath is going to search for her. Gurunath catches Sulakshana talking over the phone and asks Shanaya where she is. She declines the call.

Shanaya tells Radhika about the incident and Radhika and Soumitra ask her to stay calm. Radhika plots a plan and tells Shanaya that she would go and check if Gurunath is near the building and if everything is okay, she would signal Shanaya so that Shanaya can leave the house.

Gurunath arrives and he asks what Radhika was doing at his mother's place. Radhika replies that she has come to see how her mother was doing. Radhika further lies that Shanaya had arrived to check if Gurunath was there, however, she left to meet Pinky. Gurunath then gets confused and he leaves.

Radhika comes inside the house and asks where Shanaya is and Soumitra replies that she is in the bathroom. While Gurnath leaves the premises, a man is calling out with the name Pinky. Gurunath thinks it has got to do something with Shanya, however, he gets to know that the man is calling out for his pet named Pinky. Gurunath gets confused upon hearing this.

