'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For August 5: Maya Returns To The Sangeet Ceremony

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts with Prachi reading Maya’s letter. Mrs. Chaubey thinks it is his fear came true. Ranbir cries after listening to this and says that his life is ruined and rests his head on Prachi’s shoulder. Prachi tells him to stop crying.

Beeji then says that the had chosen his daughter and she showed her true colours. She then asks what will happen with her Ranbir. Shahana till then whispers and tells Pallavi that they helped Maya elope. Pallavi, till then, says that the kids made her elope. Dushyant says he will do things right and says he will bring her here from anywhere and will marry Ranbir and Maya.



Ranbir says he will not marry her as she does not love him. He then asks that if she runs after marriage then where will he search for her. He also says the people will speak about it and starts crying. Dushyant asks him why is he crying and Ranbir answers him by saying that he is not crying. Dushyant then adds that if Maya and Ranbir don’t want to marry each other then this marriage is cancelled.

Mr. & Mrs. Chaubey also apologize to everyone. They all leave. Ranbir, Prachi, Shahana and others are happy. Pallavi then asks whose idea was it and Shahana says it was Prachi’s idea. Pallavi then hugs Prachi and Ranbir also thinks to hug Prachi. But just then Maya returns there with Dushyant, Mr. Chaubey and his wife. All of them are shocked.

Ranbir asks Maya about her eloping and shows her the letter. Maya tears the letter and then Pallavi asks why did she tear the letter. Maya reveals that she did not write the letter. Prachi then asks her about her whereabouts. Maya tells that she had gone to a chunari, as her chunari was torn intentionally.

Prachi, in her mind, thinks that the chunari was fine, and thinks about what must have happened with Rahul. Dushyant tells Maya that Ranbir missed her a lot. He then blames Prachi for writing the letter. Prachi expressed that she did not write the letter. Dushyant then tells her that his brother has forgiven her for last time. Shahana adds that Prachi has not written the letter. Prachi agrees.

Dushyant threatens Prachi. Ranbir then asks him not to talk to girls like that in the house. He says that if he does not respect girls then they will not respect him. Maya then says they are best friends and that’s why he cares for her like that. Dushyant says that his niece is innocent and asks Ranbir to dance with Maya.

Prachi thinks that her plan has backfired and Shahana asks what will happen now. Maya says you will never know what happened. After this Ranbir goes behind Prachi and asks how can he go to Rahul’s house and talk to him. Prachi says she has to go home and tells him that she will meet him tomorrow. He then thanks her for taking a stand for him. Prachi asks him if she can leave and Ranbir says no at first but then agrees.

Aaliya thinks about the way Ranbir looks at Prachi. She then gets a call and says tells the caller that she is coming. Dimpy asks Rhea to get up. Rhea says no and asks her to switch off lights as Dimpy pulls the curtain.

Aaliya comes there and tells her to come with her. Aaliya tells her that bhai is in hospital. Rhea asks what happened to her dad. Sarita also learns about Pragya being in the hospital and gets worried.

Prachi and Shahana get in the car and Shahana asks her not to worry. Prachi then tells Shahana that she had said not to worry during the engagement but they failed at that time too. Shahana then says that they can try to break it off till the marriage happens but after it, they cant do it. She adds that Ranbir is a good guy and asks Prachi about how she felt about Ranbir. Just then Sarita calls her and asks them to reach the hospital as Pragya is admitted there.

Prachi worriedly says ok. Rhea sits in the car and apologizes to Meera for not receiving her calls. Aaliya then recalls informing Meera about Abhi and the latter. Aaliya asks Rhea not to worry. Till then Doctor asks the nurse about the patient's names and she tells him. The doctor then tells that Pragya is fine, but he is worried about Abhishek Mehra.

Prachi reaches the hospital with Sarita and Shahana. Rhea also reaches there with Meera and Aaliya. Pragya gains consciousness and asks about his current location and also asks the nurse about her husband and his well being. The nurse says he is fine. The nurse instructs her not to move from the bed and goes. Rhea enters the room with Meera and Aaliya and gets shocked.

