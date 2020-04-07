Meiyang Chang On Racism & Being Called 'momo': My Name Is Chang & I'm Not Coronavirus

It is not surprising to watch Meiyang Chang opening up about racism as the actor has time and again shared that he has been teased for his tiny eyes. Only recently, shedding light on the racism in the country, Meiyang Chang has featured in a video and shared one of his real-time incidents wherein he was teased jokingly.

Meiyang Chang's video on racism

In Meiyang Chang's video, the actor-singer narrates an incident that took place with him a few days before the Coronavirus lockdown. He expresses that he was once returning home from work and someone teased him by calling out- 'Coronavirus'. Chang exclaimed that as much as it felt like bullying, he planned to ignore it because he has been teased since childhood. Sometimes people call him 'Momo' and sometimes 'Ching Chow', Meiyang Chang says he has seen it all.

Meiyang Chang exclaims that something like this could happen with any other person from the Northeast, but people take it as 'What's the big deal, It might just be a joke'. Chang highlights the fact that in India, sometimes jokingly we go on saying certain things which result in unpleasing circumstances. He talks about a man jokingly spitting on a Manipuri girl in Delhi and now jokingly, the people of Nagaland were thrown off their homes in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Most importantly, "sometimes while teasing, we make people realize that they aren't a part of the country, even if they are", said Chang.

Addressing the youth, Meiyang Chang said, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, please don’t blabber. You, the youth of India, are the kindest, smartest but also very sensitive at the same time. You should understand what I am saying and please explain to others as well to not be a racist. If you want to do something for the people of the country, please shower love, respect and solidarity for your citizens. Especially during times like these, when all of us should be together amid the Coronavirus lockdown. We cannot afford to be divided."

