'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates For February 21 | Amber's Jealousy & Fight With Pummy

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. The show stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. It revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

READ:Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of February 4: Nia And Amber Fight About Randeep

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates for February 21, 2020:

READ:'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates February 20 | Anurag & Guneet Give A Second Chance

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber asking Shanti to chop the 10kgs radish that she got from the market. After Shanti's refusal to chop the radish, Amber asks her not to come to work. Amber tells his friend Pandey how they would chop it instead.

On the other hand, Kabir asks Shri to help Nia but Shri refuses. Nia speaks of Shri's professionalism and says how she would prove her capabilities to the management. Pandey tells Amber that the house is stinking of radish while Pummy asks Amber why is he chopping so much of radish.

He says he wants to make dishes of radish. Just as Amber moves, Pummy takes the radish utensil to her house and locks it in the cupboard. Amber asks her to give keys but Pummy keeps the keys inside her clothes. Pummy says that Anurag and her mother are coming now and sprays the room freshener.

Later, Nia is busy with her friend when Pummy calls and Nia rushes back home. Pandey tells that he will make tea although everything is stinking. Pummy brings the chefs there and asks him to make the list of things while Amber asks the chef to make radish dishes. Nia comes there and asks her dad why did he do all this and Amber asks her as to who told her and makes excuses.

Anurag’s mother comes to meet Guneet and gives her jewellery and clothes. She tells her not to do her job after marriage and asks her to wear the clothes and jewellery she got after marriage. Guneet talks and just then Anurag comes to take his mom. Later, Nia asks Amber not to do anything and tells that she has an important presentation in office. Amber sees the congratulations board of Guneet and Anurag’s name written on it and tells her that he won’t let anything happen. Later, Guneet and Anurag talk about his mother. Amber and Pandey talk and the chef asks them to taste the gulab jamun.

Amber asks the neighbours to taste the gulab jamun and review it. Pandey tries to stop him, but in vain and then all the chefs go out. Amber shuts the door, puts on the music and dance while Pandey tries to stop him. Later, Amber gets the door locked while Pummy is worried outside with the chefs.

Pandey asks Amber to open the door, but Amber stops him. Nia gets ready with her presentation. Pummy threatens to call the police. Pandey then opens the door and asks Amber to say sorry. Guneet and Amber go inside and Amber closes the door. Pummy’s hand then gets stuck and starts crying.

READ:Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of February 5: Anurag And Guneet Talk About Marriage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.