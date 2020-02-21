'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates February 20 | Anurag & Guneet Give A Second Chance

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered a large fan following in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates February 19 | Amber Realises His Guilt

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber and his doctor friend talking about Guneet being Bawra Mann. Amber’s friend says that he thinks Amber feels as if he has stolen Bawra Mann from him. There was no use of putting a halt on the engagement.

It is seriously a point to question, why he is doing all of the things he is doing. Amber does not like his friend’s bluntness. Nia makes a call to Amber and tells him that she is stuck at work for 24 hours. Nia is seen at Amber’s office, where she meets Randeep. Randeep gives everything to make her work time comfortable. He then leaves Nia to work and heads for home.

Cut to home, Amber is seen changing TV channels, all of the romantic songs are playing and he gets to thinking. Further in the episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Randeep reaches home sneaking in. He finds Guneet sitting there lost in her own thoughts. He comes in and asks what is wrong.

On listening to Randeep, Guneet gets back to work. Randeep informs her that Amber Sharma is still awake. Randeep then asks Guneet about "No Drama Please". She says that she only has anger for him and there is no intention of talking to him anymore. Further, she adds that she is ruining real relations for online ones and she does not know what to tell Anurag.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates February 18 | Amber Reveals Guneet's Truth To Anurag

Randeep then asks Guneet to burn everything that is related to No Drama Please. Guneet follows. She also puts all things that ever related to the chats and feels better about it. She then says she feels like everything has ended. Then all this leads to a fire in the kitchen curtains. Randeep tries to put the fire off. Amber catches a whiff of the fire and he comes and puts it out.

Right then Anurag comes in and sees that Amber just helped out put the fire out. In the midst of all this Amber is still yelling at Guneet for bringing Randeep into the house. Anurag asks him to shut up or he will break some bones today. However, he is holding back because he just helped Guneet. Amber leaves.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 17 | Amber And Guneet Resent Each Other

Amber then goes to his doctor friend. Even Guneet is seen talking about her mistakes to Anurag. Amber and Guneet both feel like they have lost their emotional vents in life. Anurag then asks Guneet to start again and he does not think otherwise. He believes in second chances. On the other hand, Amber is planning something which can ruin Guneet’s relation once again.

Pummy is seen searching for Nia’s number as she wants to tell her what her father Amber has done. She believes that if anyone can handle him it is only Nia. But Guneet says that she should not trouble Nia. Pummy is adamant, however, Guneet snatches the phone away.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | February 14: Amber & Guneet Ready To Meet Each Other

Further, Amber’s doctor friend has come to his house. Guneet sees him and asks the doctor friend if he can come for the engagement tomorrow. The doctor friend congratulates her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.