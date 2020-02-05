Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of February 4: Nia And Amber Fight About Randeep

Sony Entertainment's all-new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans over the period. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan begins with Amber agreeing to learn mouth organ from Simi. He hurries her into teaching. In exchange, he will be teaching her harmonium. They finalise to meet the next day. After Simi leaves the home, Kabir and Nia are seen raising concerns over Amber. Nia feels that something is going on.

After a while, the bell rings and a delivery man brings a parcel from Randeep, which Kabir receives. On the other hand, Nia is asking Amber if something is wrong. Kabir then gives the parcel while leaving the home. Amber walks in and asks what the parcel is about. Nia says its form Randeep, Amber is asking why is he sending her gifts. He is furious over it. Nia tries to calm Amber. He asks her to dispose off the gift.

Kabir is concerned about Nia’s relationship with Randeep. He asks her why is she lying about Randeep to her dad. She tries to clear the air by saying that Randeep and she are just friends, but he does not believe her. Amber then storms into the office and is fuming over Randeep sending Nia a gift. He asks him to stay away from her. Then Randeep blurts out everything about previous messages and all about their texting. Amber loses his control and says a lot off offensive things to Randeep. Randeep clarifies that he can do anything he wishes.

Cut to Anurag’s home, he is seen on a call with Pummy. Guneet and Pummy are invited by Anurag for a plan in the evening. They both decide to meet. On the call, Guneet appreciates that Anurag understands her sense of humour. Pummy blesses Guneet and asks her to wear a saree for the evening. Guneet then messages Amber and informs him that she is going to meet Anurag. Meanwhile Amber is fussing over the brewing possibility of a relationship between Nia and Randeep. He recalls all the lies that Nia ever told him about Randeep.

Amber and Nia get into a fight. He is furious over everything and finds out all about LA and other things. Nia is also fighting with Amber. Things tense up. Nia then confronts about his chats with a stranger. Then Amber is speechless.

