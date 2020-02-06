Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of February 5: Anurag And Guneet Talk About Marriage

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan begins with Guneet visiting Anurag’s home. They are seen having a conversation about their relationship. On the other hand, someone knocks at Amber’s home, its Simi is on the other side. She is at Amber’s house to learn how to play the harmonium.

At Anurag’s home, Ruby, Guneet and Pummy are talking to each other. Ruby is showing family photos to everyone. On the other side, Simi tries teaching the mouth organ to Amber, he fails miserably. At Anurag’s home, Guneet is gifted a Kishore Kumar signed photo. Guneet refuses to accept it, saying it is too precious and she cannot accept it.

Later in the episode, Pummy asks Anurag if he has spoken to his mother about Guneet. Guneet seems worried and Anurag assures her that there is no pressure for them to get married. Guneet thanks Anurag for his understanding. Amber on the other side assures Simi that they will chat on the phone and also confirms their next meet-up.

Nia is in her bedroom thinking about Randeep. She makes a call to Randeep and apologizes for Amber’s behaviour. Randeep also assures he will not be informing his dad about anything that happened in the office.

Randeep is seen sneaking in and talking to Nia outside her home. He leaves the place quickly and he tells her that he is closer to his love now. After the conversation, Randeep gives a motivational talk to himself that he will not lose hopes on Nia.

Later Amber and Guneet are seen talking to each other through text. Just then Amber almost meets with an accident but Guneet saves him. They argue over texting while walking and not paying attention. In the end, Amber expresses indirectly to Guneet that he concerned about someone other than Nia and Guneet is surprised at this.

