Messiah Season 2 Release Date Announced? All The Details About The Show

New Year has just begun and Netflix is making movie buffs question the Second Coming of Christ with the premiere of Messiah. But when will Messiah season 2 premiere? Created by Michael Petroni, Messiah follows the mysterious arrival of Al-Massih (Mehdi Dehbi), a man who appears in the Middle East claiming to be Jesus. Due to his teachings and apparent miracles he quickly gains a cult following, but not everyone is convinced. As the CIA gets more and more involved, this series questions if this man is truly who he claims to be. Here’s everything we know about the future of this religious thriller.

Will There Be a Messiah Season 2 on Netflix?

At the moment nothing has been revealed about the release of Messiah season 2 and it is still unknown. But there’s still hope as fans are expecting. Usually, Netflix waits for a month before announcing series renewals. Since Messiah premiered on January 1, fans have ample of time to wait for the announcement.

When will Messiah Season 2 premiere?

According to reports, it is assumed that Netflix will renew this religious thriller, fans won’t have to wait too long to see new episodes. Principal photography for Messiah Season 1 started in June of 2018 before the series premiered in January of 2020. If that timeline is consistent with the production schedule for Season 2, it is likely expected new episodes to premiere in summer or fall of 2021.

How Many Episodes of Messiah Are There?

Currently, only the episode count for Messiah‘s first season is known. The first installment is composed of 10 episodes. Season 2 will likely be similar. However, fans are very eager to know if Messiah is building toward a confrontation between the Second Coming of Christ and the Antichrist? Or are these just two super-powered conmen with more secrets than we can imagine? Here’s hoping we get a Season 2 to figure out who we can trust.

