Netflix Adds 2017 Thriller 'Unforgettable', Netizens Call It Creepy

Netflix has added a 2017 flick Unforgettable starring Katherine Heigl, Geoff Stults and Rosario Dawson to its site and every bit of it is considered 'creepy'. The movie centres on a divorced woman who begins to torture her ex-husband's new fiancée. The film is considered to be very similar to Netflix original series You as the character Tessa also does much of her stalking online, in a similar style to You's Joe Goldberg.

The movie revolves around Tessa (Heigl), former wife of David (Stults) and Julia Banks (Dawson), the fiancée. The movie sees Julia being questioned over the murder of her abusive ex. The film also sees a flashback to six months earlier, showing Julia a lot happier after moving to San Francisco with her fiancée David and his daughter Lili. However, the movie takes a turn and becomes interesting as things start to sour when Tessa, the ex-wife, shows up and takes an immediate dislike to Julia.

As one can see in the trailer, Tessa stalks Julia and does everything she can to mess with her head. She also goes one step further on the 'creepiness' by creating a fake social media profiles of Julia and then contracting her ex-boyfriend Michael. The movie was added over a week after You series which also follows a story of a 'sadistic stalker' who killed the woman he loved during the show's first season.

Many fans have also praised the 'intense' movie on social media. One internet user wrote, “Just watched Unforgettable on Netflix. Really enjoyed it - intense psychological film, well written and great acting”. Another user wrote, “Unforgettable movie on Netflix is amazing”. A fan also wrote, “If you've not seen this film, watch it. You vibes”.

John Wick 3: Parabellum on Netflix

The third flick in the franchise, John Wick 3: Parabellum is now streaming on Netflix which was announced on December 31. It stars Keanu Reeves who plays the lead role as Wick with a $14 million open contract. The official synopsis reads, "The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental's manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he's 'Excommunicado' - membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City."

