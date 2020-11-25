Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Camp At Kala Pokhri, Couple Shares Pictures

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are exploring the peaks of Darjeeling and are en-route Sandakphu, the highest peak in the state of West Bengal, India. It is the highest point of the Singalila Ridge in Darjeeling district on the West Bengal-Nepal border. Before reaching Sandakphu, the couple stopped at Kala Pokhri and will be camping the night.

The couple took to their Instagram handle and shared the pictures from Kala Pokhri (at around 10,000 ft.), a small Himalayan village inside the Singalila National Park in the Darjeeling subdivision. "On the route to Sandakphu and Phalut, so happy to be back in the mountains again, love, love, love !!! Todays stop Kala Pokhri 10,000 ft," Soman wrote.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman who leaves no stone unturned to leave the Internet smitten with his contagious workout energy shared a post on social media from his recent marathon. The actor along with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar jetted off to Darjeeling to participate in the Darjeeling Police Marathon which marked his first 21 km run after the lockdown in February.

Along with the pictures, Ankita penned a note while expressing her enthusiasm and excitement of participating in a lovely marathon after a long gap.

She wrote, “What an extraordinary Sunday !!!! My first race after Mumbai Marathon this year (although quite a few were planned for this year) due to the “you know what” So so grateful to be able to participate and be the face of the Darjeeling Hill Marathon organized by the police! What a crazy hilly route !! There’s a reason she’s the ‘queen of the hills’.My lungs definitely passed a test today climbing upward from the 4km mark to the 14km mark and then again from the 19km mark to 21km! At an average altitude of some 6700ft. It took me 2:22 hours to finish!!”

