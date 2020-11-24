Milind Soman's #traveltuesday Look From His Sandakphu Trek Is Inspiring, See Here

Model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has been quite active on Instagram. Some of his posts have also caused controversies, but that hasn't stopped the actor from sharing wonderful posts and giving his fans the insights of his life. Milind Soman was recently seen in Darjeeling, where he had participated in the Darjeeling Police Marathon.

Milind Soman's Instagram is filled with posts about his athletic ventures. He participated in this marathon with his mother and wife. Usha Soman and Ankita Konwar. This marathon was also his first 21 km marathon after the lockdown in February. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been spending more time in Darjeeling and enjoying their vacation. They've been engaging in sporting activities and treks. Milind recently took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself from his vacation. See the post here.

See Milind Soman's Instagram Post here

Actor, athlete, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's Instagram is famous for all of these exact adjectives. His posts manage to motivate the fans with his fit body and all the efforts he puts into his work. After all of his running, trekking, callisthenics, yoga and the socially motivated garbage cleanliness drive posts he posted a travel look picture today. He took to his Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and posted a glimpse from his vacation in the northeastern city of Darjeeling.

Milind Soman's travel Tuesday look can be seen in the photo where the actor is wearing a navy blue T-shirt with some pink hearts and print on it paired with blue track pants. Miling is also carrying a backpack whose yellow straps can be seen in the picture. Surrounded by trees and walking on a narrow road towards the peak of Sandakphu Milind posed for this photo. He updated his fan through his caption by writing, "On the route to Sandakphu !!!! #traveltuesday". See Milind Soman's photos including his latest picture here.

As mentioned by Milind Soman in his caption, he is on the trek to Sandakphu. Sandakphu is the highest mountain peak in the state of West Bengal. Located on the edge of Singalila National Park, Darjeeling on the Bengal-Nepal border is one the most famous hiking routes.

