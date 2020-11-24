Milind Soman Enjoys Rock Climbing In Darjeeling With Wife Ankita, Shares A Glimpse

Milind Soman recently participated in the Darjeeling Police Marathon with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, which also marked his first 21 km run after the lockdown in February. As the actor is currently vacationing in Darjeeling, he and his wife Ankita have been busy doing other sporty adventures in the hill station. On November 23, Monday, Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle to share a picture from his recent activity, rock climbing in Darjeeling. Take a look at Milind Soman's Twitter post.

..and if you are in beautiful Darjeeling! #rockclimbing pic.twitter.com/u01cgqQajY — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 23, 2020

In this social media post, Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar can be seen posing with their safety gear, ready for rock climbing. Both of them twinned in their blue helmets. While Milind Soman sported a grey sleeveless bummer jacket, Ankita Konwar wore a simple grey coat. They clicked the picture on their rock climbing location in Darjeeling. Sharing the post on Twitter, Milind Soman also suggested his fans to try this adventure sport when they are in Darjeeling. He wrote, "..and if you are in beautiful Darjeeling! #rockclimbing".

Fans' reactions

Fans were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Milind Soman's fans called the actor and his wife couple goals. One of the Twitter users wrote, "God this is couple goals". Netizens also shared their stories of rock climbing in Darjeeling. One of the users tweeted, "Even I tried rock climbing first time when I was in darjeeling... Tenzing rocks", while another added, "I did this when I was in Darjeeling in 2014". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Milind Soman Twitter Comment Section

Milind Soman recently celebrated his 21km run after the lockdown in the Darjeeling Police Marathon. Running alongside his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, the actor shared an Instagram post announcing his achievement. He shared pictures from the event, wherein one can spot his mother Usha Soman, wife Ankita Konwar and other participants. Milind Soman wrote, "First 21km after February in the first on ground running event post lockdown !! Really tough hilly route but both @ankita_earthy and @somanusha did really well in their 21k and 10k ðŸ’ªðŸ½ almost 2000 excited runners enjoyed the most beautiful sunny Darjeeling weather ðŸ˜€". Take a look at Milind's Instagram post.

