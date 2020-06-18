Milind Soman Looks On Point In Latest Throwback Picture; See Pics Inside

Milind Soman is quite popular among his fans for his fitness tips, his acting skills, and looks. The actor and fitness enthusiast has been currently quarantining along with his wife, Ankita Konwar. He is also using this time to go through his old pictures and even shares them on social media. Take a look at his recent throwback picture.

Milind Soman shares a throwback picture

Milind Soman recently took to social media to share a throwback picture with his fans. In the picture, fans can get a view of a younger Milind Soman gazing into the camera. The actor has donned a simple t-shirt and a messy hair look. Sharing the monochrome picture, Milind Soman wrote, “#throwbackthursday black and white's were always my favourite. 2001 by Pat the photographer!”.

Take a look at Milind Soman’s post here:

It is a well-known fact that Milind Soman is an advocate of fitness and a healthy diet. He recently shared a glimpse of his ‘Sabzee ka Ghar’ on social media. He revealed that he had built the place before the lockdown and now, the plants have started bearing vegetables. He even showed a picture of himself plucking a cucumber. Milind Soman shared a picture of a plate filled with vegetables plucked from his ‘green house’

While sharing the same, Milind Soman wrote, “Finally a Bearded farmer as @ankita_earthy wanted! Happiness really is growing your own food. Built a small green house or ‘Sabzee ka Ghar’ as the caretaker calls it, just before lockdown and now it’s just green, green, green and a bit of purple, red and yellow too”.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Milind Soman revealed that he has always liked simple food. He also added that since his childhood, he has been involved in sports. Due to the same, Milind Soman has always been conscious about what goes into his diet and the same has stayed with him over the years. Milind Soman added that he prefers to eat simple organic food. On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! as Dr Aamir Warsi.

