Milind Soman Inspires With Daily Appetite For Fruits, Shares Workout With A Melon; Watch

Milind Soman's social media updates are a testament to his undying passion for fitness and adventures. The 'Iron Man of India' continues to inspire his fans with his simple lifestyle and healthy choices that he shares through his Instagram account as mantras for wellness. On Thursday, Milind shared a rather quirky update as he revealed the secret to his age-defying looks with a video of his workout and a note about his diet pattern.

He wrote, "How many things can you do with a melon ? Before you eat it 🤪 I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together 🙈 sometimes it takes me an hour!!! And then I rub the skins on my face :)"

Have a look:

While many of his fans learnt a tip or two for a healthy life through his melon workout and the fruit diet, this isn't the only time that Milind Soman has shared lessons for his fans. Recently, while under lockdown, the Made In India star took a trip down memory lane to share another life lesson that he learned when he was 16 years old. Soman wrote a long note in the caption about 'boredom' which seems apt given the monotony of being indoors while under nationwide lockdown.

He wrote, "When I was 16, I complained to my swimming coach Sandeep Divgikar that my performance was suffering because I was bored with the routines and life at the training camp. He said that if I was bored, it was my choice. This is one of the most important lessons I have learnt: I have a choice in everything. To be happy or not, to help or not, to be productive or not, are all choices that we must make. And to make the right choice for ourselves is in our hands."

Milind further added, "Boredom is the most common disease that afflicts all people. It is the root of a lot of mental, emotional and physical disorder. So I learned: to be bored or not, is a choice."

"The simple truth is that if you open your mind and take a good look inside of yourself, the world is too big, life is too intense and there are too many things to see and explore to ever be bored. #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love". He ended the caption by asking his fans, "bored? What's that ?? 😄 "

