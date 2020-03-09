Milind Soman's Mother Usha Soman Performing Exercises Is A True Inspiration; Check Out

Usha Soman who is Milind Soman's mother is known to give fitness goals. While many of us drag ourselves to the gym every single day, Usha Soman is doing things that many can only dream in their 70's. She is the mother of India's fittest model and gives some tough challenges to several fitness enthusiasts.

Milind Soman, who is a popular supermodel, fitness enthusiast, and fitness promoter is also one of the country's most celebrated fashion icons. The actor often is seen sharing some adorable pictures with his mother. Not only that he has also shared some videos of them working out that fans absolutely love. Here is what Soman has shared:

Milind soman's mother Usha Soman's exercise regime will give you fitness goals

Milind went down his memory lane and shared a throwback picture from 2016 of him and his mother running a marathon and fans find it to be one of the most inspiring things. Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman, who is 80 years old can be seen running along with son barefoot as the model completes his run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

People went gaga over this inspiring video of the model's mother. This is not the first time she has proved that she is young and fit even at the age of 80. Last year in the month of May, on the special occasion of Mother's Day, Milind Soman took to his Twitter and shared a video of his mother performing 16 push-ups along with him alongside a beach.

This is yet another exercise performed by Usha Soman that left the fans drooling. Milind Soman posted a video of his mother performing planks. People went crazy over this as well and Usha Soman performing the workout in saree just proved that age is just a number. She seems to have included various such workouts to stay fit.

