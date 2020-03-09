Milind Soman's Photos Will Inspire You To Perform Yoga Outdoors; Pics Inside

Milind Soman, even at the age of 54, seems to show no signs of ageing. Soman is an athlete, a supermodel, and an actor who is a travel, fitness enthusiast. Soman is seen indulging in various sports including swimming, running, trekking and various other kinds of workout that help one stay fit. But there is yet another thing that he indulges in that many may not be aware of -- that is, Yoga and that too outdoors and Milind Soman's Instagram is proof of the same:

Milind Soman loves doing yoga outdoors and here's proof

Milind Soman is performing a supported Headstand or Sisasana in the first picture. He opted for an all-black outfit to perform the yoga pose. Have a look:

Milind Soman is performing mayurasana in the picture shared for the fitness enthusiast. He can be seen performing the asana with great ease. He opted for causals to perform the asana.

Soman is performing the headstand alongside a cliff that is surrounded by tall grasses. He performed the asana in Bali, Indonesia.

Milind Soman can be seen performing a bridge yoga pose in the picture. He has mentioned that the yoga pose helps to strengthen the spine in the captions. Check out:

Milind Soman, who is a popular face in the Bollywood film industry last appeared on the famous web series titled Four More Shots Please. He essayed the role of a doctor in the series. He bagged the 'Ironman Triathlon' at the age of 51 and that won him the title of Ultraman in 2017, making the country proud.

