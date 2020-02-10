The Debate
Milind Soman's Photos That Prove The Supermodel Loves Swimming Are Fitness Goals

Bollywood News

Milind Soman is a fitness icon for millions. He works hard to keep his swimmer's body. Check out these photos of the actor doing what he seems to love most.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind Soman

Milind Soman, the Ironman of India, seems to show no signs of ageing even at 54 years of age. He is a celebrated athlete, a supermodel, and an actor who is a huge fitness enthusiast and promoter. He seems to be obsessed with running and swimming as they are two of the most natural exercises. Let us take a look at how much Milind Soman loves swimming.

Milind Soman's photos that show his love for swimming:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Milind Soman is a big fan of swimming and loves spending time underwater. Swimming is one of the most complete exercises that can work on every muscle in the body as well as refresh the mind. The supermodel often shares pictures of him in the water on his Instagram.

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

These pictures are proof that he loves staying underwater. He can be seen practising with scuba equipment. The next pictures are of him with his wife Ankita Konwar. Check them out below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Published:
