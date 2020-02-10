Milind Soman's Photos That Prove The Supermodel Loves Swimming Are Fitness Goals

Milind Soman, the Ironman of India, seems to show no signs of ageing even at 54 years of age. He is a celebrated athlete, a supermodel, and an actor who is a huge fitness enthusiast and promoter. He seems to be obsessed with running and swimming as they are two of the most natural exercises. Let us take a look at how much Milind Soman loves swimming.

Read Also: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Love Running Together, These Videos Are Proof!

Milind Soman's photos that show his love for swimming:

Read Also: Kriti Sanon's BTS Pics From The Sets Of 'Mimi' Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Milind Soman is a big fan of swimming and loves spending time underwater. Swimming is one of the most complete exercises that can work on every muscle in the body as well as refresh the mind. The supermodel often shares pictures of him in the water on his Instagram.

Read Also: Arjun Kapoor's Quirky Pictures From His Photoshoots That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

Read Also: Guneet Monga Collaborates With Seven Filmmakers For Anthology Series

These pictures are proof that he loves staying underwater. He can be seen practising with scuba equipment. The next pictures are of him with his wife Ankita Konwar. Check them out below.

Read Also: Urvashi Rautela's Best Traditional Outfits That Has Set Internet On Fire

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.