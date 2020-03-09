Milind Soman's Voguish Looks From MTV's 'Supermodel Of The Year'; See Pics

Known for his straightforward verdict and unbiased judgements, Milind Soman is currently charming the audiences with his rational decisions in MTV's Supermodel of the Year as a judge. Milind is counted amidst the most successful supermodels across the globe. His dapper looks and endearing persona have added his popularity to ten folds. Milind Soman is a multifaceted personality who has excelled in every genre. Be it modelling, athletics, or acting, Milind has time and again proved his mettle.

Source: Milind Usha Soman Instagram

As mentioned, Milind Soman is currently seen in MTV's reality show Supermodel of the Year, which polishes raw models and transforms them into Supermodels through a series of tasks and assignments. With every single appearance of Milind Soman in the show, he has upped his fashion quotient and rocked it. Talking about Milind Soman's style, let's take a look at times when Milind soman sets hearts racing on the sets of Supermodel of the Year with his outlandish outfits.

Milind Soman's voguish looks in Supermodel of the Year

Milind Soman in Stupendous stripes

Source: Milind Usha Soman Instagram

For the auditions episode of the modelling reality show SOTY, model-turned judge Milind Soman opted for a super-stylish black blaze with white stripes. He looked really handsome in the overall ensemble of white pants and a matching shirt. But what drew our attention the most was his uber-cool black strappy sandals.

The Milind Soman and Ujjawala Raut's phenomenal photoshoot

Source: Ujjawala Raut Instagram

For an unusual task in Supermodel of the Year, Milind and popular supermodel Ujjawala Raut teamed up for a photoshoot. Milind Soman's style was topnotch, he wore a stunning grey blazer with a pulled up collar. His white textured shirt and black formal pants accentuated his look to a great extent.

When Milind rocked the Pantsuit look

Source: MTV Supermodel of the Year 2020 Instagram

The 16 December actor looked supremely voguish in this tri-coloured striped pantsuit. His grey quirky hairdo and uber-cool beard made his entire look truly nifty. Milind teamed up his pantsuit with a basic navy blue t-shirt to give a tone down the complexity of the striped print.

