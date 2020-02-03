Mimi Keene Of 'Sex Education' Fame Is A Total Fashion Queen, Here’s The Proof

Mimi Keene garnered a lot of attention with her performance as Ruby in the Netflix series Sex Education. She is also known for her role of Cindy Williams, in the BBC soap opera East Enders. Keene started her acting career in 2013, and in recent years has caught on with the fans of Netflix. The actor has a fashion style that has been adored by fans all over the internet. Read on to know more about the actor’s fashion statements and her style file:

Mimi Keene’s style file as of 2020

Back in July 2019, Mimi Keene took to her official social media handle to post a photo that featured her and a pet dog. In the photo, Keene is seen sporting a beautiful white sundress. The dress is a white coloured stripe pattered one, with a knot blouse design. She kept her hair open and added a shade of white to her nail paint. She donned this dress with a pair of pumps shoes of white colour. The post garnered over 70 thousand likes from the fans.

Mimi Keene’s love for animals is quite visible from her Instagram posts, as she has several posts with tamed cats and domesticated dogs. She has a tendency to incorporate her love for animals in her posts. On March 19, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo that featured her in a Japanese styled red dress, with golden floral patterns. She has straightened her hair in this look, which went on to garner over 75 thousand likes by the fans.

On May 18, 2020, Mimi Keene posted a photo on Instagram which featured her in a pink mini dress. She has donned a shimmering golden belt with this dress, and choose to curl her hair. She is also wearing a baby pink shade of lipstick and nail polish. She donned this look with a pair of heels. This look garnered over 18 thousand likes.

