Game Of Thrones' Cersei Lannister Quotes You Must Check Out Right Away

Game of Thrones is one of the longest-running and critically acclaimed television shows of the decade. It aired on HBO and can be streamed on Hotstar. The show is all set to give the fans another treat, as a Game of Thrones' spin-off is in process. On the occasion, here are some quotes by one of the most iconic characters of the show, Cersei Lannister, the Queen Regent. Read on to know more about her philosophies and way of life:

Cersei Lannister's iconic quotes from Game of Thrones

“So we fight and die or we submit and die – I know my choice” “I am Cersei of House Lannister, a lion of the Rock, the rightful queen of these Seven Kingdoms, trueborn daughter of Tywin Lannister. And hair grows back.” “Everyone who isn’t us is an enemy.” (Cersei valued her family and children more than gold, jewels, and elephants.) “I shall wear this as a badge of honor.” (When her husband raised a hand on her, as always, she spoke these words. One can hurt her emotions and one can hurt her physically, but one can seldom hurt her pride.) “Oh, shut up, you little fool. Praying for the gods to have mercy on us all? The gods have no mercy, that’s why they are gods. My father told me that when he caught me praying. My mother had just died, you see. I didn’t really understand the concept of death. The finality of it. I thought if I prayed very very hard, the gods would return her to me. I was four.” (She was sceptical of God’s existence, and prophesies, which ultimately were true.)

“Tears aren’t a woman’s only weapon." (She imparted this wisdom on Sansa, when Sansa was struggling to make his would-be husband happy.) “An unhappy wife is a wine merchant’s best friend.” (She said this when Tyrion was having trouble with his wife.) “Nobody cares what your father once told you.” (Cersei does not care about what others think. Cersei was a happy woman.) “Everywhere in the world, they hurt little girls.” (She travelled to another continent to take her daughter back, while stating the harsh reality of the world.) “Tyrion may be a monster, but at least he killed our father on purpose. You killed him by mistake with stupidity.” (Cersei knows one should not interfere with someone else’s karma.) “I choose violence” (Cersei choose the throne.) “Power is Power.” (This is the jest of Cersei’s life, and her ultimate life philosophy.)



