James Corden Clears The Air Around His FAKE Carpool Karaoke Video

Recently, a video of James Corden surfaced on the internet. It created one of the biggest controversies that have ever haunted the comedian, and it is being dubbed as the 'Car-tow' controversy by the netizens. James Corden has cleared the air around the same, on his late-night talk show on Wednesday.

James Corden clears the air around the Carpool Karaoke driving row in a hilarious manner

On Wednesday, James Corden opened up about his ongoing controversy. Earlier, a bystander had recorded a video of Corden and Justin Bieber doing a Karaoke carpool. In the video, fans can clearly see that no one was driving the car and that it was being towed by a trailer.

Corden, addressing this, said that he always drivers the car, unless they are doing something where he thinks it might not be safe to drive. For instance, he added, that he does not drive when they have to do a dance routine or a costume change, or if he is "drunk."

The comedian then went on to say, in a comic way, that he is just shocked that he has done something that has upset people more than the film Cats manage to do. He also said that 95 per cent of the times he is really endangering the lives of the world-famous pop artists, as he drives around doing a Karaoke Carpool. He also asked his fans to understand that it is a television show and that not everything is real.

Corden stated that they do not tape the episodes after midnight and that sometimes they even do it at 5 pm, and just pretend that it is late. He also stated that he has to be the bearer of even more bad news for the fans as he said that while he is getting things out in the open, he does not actually need them to help him get to work. Often, he is already at work.

