Mohena Kumari Singh And Suyesh Rawat Groove To 'London Thumakda' In This Throwback Video

Television News

Mohena Kumari Singh's grand wedding pics and videos took the internet by storm. Check out this latest adorable sneak-peek video from her wedding.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
mohena kumari singh

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat in October, taking the internet by storm. The grand affair was reportedly attended by several popular celebrities and dignitaries from the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ‘Rajputana style’ functions of Mohena’s extraordinaire wedding continued for a month. On January 21, Mohena Kumari Singh shared a throwback video from the wedding, in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of London Thumakda along with husband Suyesh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat dancing to London Thumakda is unmissable

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat are having the time of their lives enjoying different vacations and exploring each other's cultures. The actor also makes sure to take time off for her family. Mohena Kumari Singh, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram to share a throwback video in which she can be seen enjoying the wedding euphoria with her fam-jam. The
video shows Mohena grooving to the beats of Kangana Ranaut's wedding special super hit song titled London Thumakda. Mohena Kumari Singh's husband also leaves no stone unturned in matching steps with her. Take a look:

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

In an interview before Mohena's wedding, she spoke about how she was inspired by the Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao-starrer Vivaah while talking about getting hitched via an arranged marriage. She also said that she will be shifting to Dehradun permanently and will not be returning anytime soon. She spoke about how she does not regret the decision and has positively taken the whole changing scenario. 

A sneak peek into Mohena Kumari Singh's royal wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

(Image courtesy: Mohena Kumari Singh Instagram)

 

 

Published:
