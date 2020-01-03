Mohena Kumari Singh’s Most Adorable Wedding Pictures That Stole People's Hearts

Mohena Kumari Singh recently stole all the headlines with her larger-than-life wedding. The entire weeklong festivities were no doubt a grand affair. The wedding was reportedly attended by several popular celebrities including dignitaries from the government.

Mohena Kumari Singh has been very active on social media ever since her wedding. She has been giving her fans a small, regular glimpse from her royal wedding. The actor was previously seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She quit the show as her wedding date was inching closer.

In a previous interview before she took off for her wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh spoke about how she was inspired by the Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao-starrer Vivaah while talking about getting hitched via an arranged marriage. She also said that she will now be shifting to Dehradun permanently and will not be returning anytime soon. She spoke about how she does not regret the decision and has positively taken the whole changing scenario.

Here are some of the pictures from Mohena Kumari Singh’s grand wedding:

Mohena Kumari Singh dressed in a Sabyasachi lehenga that gave us all goals on a different level:

The happy couple sharing a hearty laugh in between all the rituals:

There is nothing more important than having your brother when you are moving to a new phase in life and these pictures of Mohena Kumar Singh pictures are a proof of the same:

Mohena Singh Kumari and her husband Suyesh Rawat greet all the attendees who came for their wedding:

The picture of the big royal family:

