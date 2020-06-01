Actor Mohena Kumari & Father-in-law, Along With Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive

TV actor Mohena Kumari who is well known for her performance in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently been tested positive for COVID-19 along with her father-in-law Satpal Maharaj. Mohena Kumari's father-in-law, who is a Uttarakhand minister, was tested positive for COVID-19 after his wife, Amrita Rawat was also tested positive for the same and was quarantined.

Along with Mohena Kumari and her in-laws, their staff as well as other family members have also tested positive for COVID-19. Mohena Kumari's father-in-law also attended a meeting on Friday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Mohena Kumari's father-in-law along with the other members who attended the meeting are in isolation.

Actress Mohena Kumari is the second TV actor to be tested positive for COVID-19 after Kiran Kumar

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari is now the second TV actor after Kiran Kumar to be tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, Mohena Kumari along with her father-in-law and their other staff members are put under quarantine. Mohena Kumari is also a noted choreographer and also rose to fame with her stint in the song, Man Basiyo from ABCD. Mohena Kumari tied the knot with Suresh Rawat in October last year. Mohena Kumari who hails from a Royal Family had a lavish wedding to Suresh which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor spoke about her wedding with Suresh Rawat

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also revealed in an interview with an online portal about her wedding. She said that her wedding day was one of the biggest days of her life. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor described it to be a day full of laughter, nervousness, tears, and hugs. Mohena added that since her wedding to Suresh Rawat, many things changed and lots of things got added into her life. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also was all thanks for her family for staying by her side on this special day.

