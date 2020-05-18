Shivangi Joshi's Birthday: Interesting Facts About 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress

Shivangi Joshi is one of the popular actors of the television industry. She is currently essaying the role of Naira Goenka in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan, who portrays the role of Kartik in the same show, is loved by the masses. For the uninitiated, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows directed by Jai Kalra which is high on drama and has left the viewers of the show glued to the screens since many years.

Talking about Shivangi Joshi, the actor started her acting career with the TV show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Post that, she was seen in shows like Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya. In her acting career so far, she is a recipient of many accolades and awards. Talking about her social media presence, she loves to keep her fans and followers updated about her whereabouts. Today, the actor is celebrating her 25th birthday. Let us take a look at some of her interesting and lesser-known facts.

Interesting facts about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress

Born on May 18, 1995, in Dehradun, Shivangi Joshi spent a large part of her childhood around Rishikesh.

The actor did her schooling from a very famous school, 'Pine High School', Dehradun.

Shivangi is a trained Kathak dancer and reportedly participated in many dance competitions during her school days.

She started her acting career in 2013 with the TV serial Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi.

In May 2016, she signed up for the role of Naira, daughter of Akshara and Naitik, in the already famous TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai of Star Plus and since then she gained immense popularity and fame.

By the age of 20, she won many awards including Star Parivaar Awards and Zee Gold Awards.

Shivangi is reportedly in a relationship with her co-star Mohsin Khan whom she first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Apart from acting in soap operas, she has also appeared in many TV commercials,

Shivangi enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

The actor was listed on the fifth position in the “50 Sexiest Asian Women in the World 2018”.

Shivangi and her co-star Mohsin received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019 for the best actress and actor.

The actor is also a fitness freak and keeps sharing her workout pics on social media, giving her fans fitness goals.

Shivangi is a big Prabhas fan and back in 2019, she had a fangirl moment with the South superstar and also clicked pictures with him.

