'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Shivangi Joshi Loves Playing Badminton During Lockdown

Shivangi Joshi is one of the gorgeous TV actors. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is currently in her hometown, Dehradun, during the Coronavirus lockdown. While fans are missing her on-screen, the actor is spending some great time with her family in her hometown. Shivangi Joshi makes sure that she keeps updating her fans with her daily social media updates.

Shivangi Joshi's fun time with family

Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared an Instagram story where she was seen playing badminton with family. She was wearing a t-shirt with black shorts and she looked absolutely pretty. Shivangi Joshi also tied her hair in two ponytails which complemented her overall look. The happiness on her face and the enthusiasm showed that she was enjoying her quarantine time to the fullest. The actor is spreading happiness with her adorable videos on Instagram.

Shivangi Joshi's Instagram live session

Recently during a live session, Shivangi had revealed that she loves playing outdoor games like volleyball and badminton during this quarantine period. She added that these games are helping her stay fit and burn extra calories. The actor is also seen doing Zumba and Surya Namaskar to stay healthy. She also revealed in the live session that this is the first time she has got to spend such a long time with her family.

Moreover, Shivangi also said that she baked a cake for the first time in her life for her grandfather recently on his birthday. The actor talked about her career and said that she has completed seven years in the industry and she started her career at a young age. Apart from this, Shivangi also showcased her dancing skills on Instagram recently. She was seen dancing to Badshah's latest song Genda Phool.

