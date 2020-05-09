'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Shivangi Joshi's Debut Film Moves To OTT Due To COVID

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi was reported to make her celluloid debut with Our Own Sky, however, as per reports, her debut movie is heading for a digital release after its Cannes 2020 premiere was cancelled. The news of which was confirmed by producer Mohammed Nagaman Lateef in a recent interview. He revealed that the Shivangi Joshi starrer would release on OTT, and reportedly the team is editing the film to suit the standards of the digital release.

A few weeks ago, several media reports revealed that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi would make her Cannes debut with the premiere of her film-Our Own Sky. The movie that stars Shivangi Joshi, Aditya Khurana and Asifa Haque in the lead was expected to premiere at Cannes 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, the organisers of Cannes 2020 called-off the film festival, forcing the producers of Shivangi Joshi's film to opt for an OTT release. Reportedly, the makers are currently editing the film and will crack a deal with an OTT platform soon after that.

The Cannes 2020 that was scheduled from May 12 to May 23 this year was cancelled in a hush after the pandemic situation worsened in France. The Cannes 2020 was planned at the French Riviera, the Mediterranean coast of southeastern France. Cannes 2020 was reported to be attended by Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, however, the actors cancelled their visit in the wake of the pandemic.

Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is presently in her hometown with her family. The actor posts pictures with her family on social media. Check out these pictures of Shivangi Joshi at her hometown.

