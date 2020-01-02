Mohena Kumari Singh Shuts Trolls Right Away For Criticising Her Wedding Picture

Mohena Kumari Singh tied the knot recently in a larger-than-life weeklong royal affair. She has been frequently posting pictures from the same and fans are in complete awe. The internet has not been able to stay calm about it.

Mohena Kumari Singh slams trolls

Mohena Kumari Singh recently posted a picture from her wedding reception. In the caption, she had a sweet New Year message for her followers. Just when she uploaded the picture, many were quick to point out to the fact that her face was covered in it. Many criticised her for allegedly "falling into the traps of patriarchy".

Mohena Kumari Singh quickly shut trolls by pointing out that a lot of people from other faiths choose to wear the veil as well and no one says anything to that then why is she bearing the brunt of it. She also told them how the veil is an age-old tradition and that she did it out of her own will. Many netizens lauded her reply and showered their support on her.

Mohena Kumari Singh has been very active on social media ever since her wedding. She has been giving her fans a small, regular glimpse from her royal wedding. The actor was previously seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She quit the show as her wedding date was inching closer.

