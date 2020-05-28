Mohena Kumari Singh Wishes Parents On Their 36th Wedding Anniversary Through Video Call

Since everyone is cooped indoors due to the pandemic, actor Mohena Kumari Singh who could not be with her parents on their 36th wedding anniversary, wished the couple on their special day on a video call. Singh shared a screenshot of their conference call and captioned it: "Happy 36th anniversary Mumma and Papa." In the picture, the trio looks all happy as they smile for the camera. Take a look.

Mohena Kumari Singh currently lives in Dehradun with her husband. She hails from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, where her parents are currently stationed. In October 2019, Mohena Kumari Singh set the internet blazing, as pictures from her grand wedding were all over the internet. She tied the knot with her politician husband Suyesh Rawat in an opulent ceremony in Haridwar with many guests, including PM Narendra Modi, gracing the event to bless the couple.

When Mohena Kumari talked about life in Dehradun

Recently, in a live session with an entertainment portal, Mohena Kumari Singh talked about her experience of living with the in-laws and also about her group #RiMoRav. Talking about her life in Dehradun, Mohena Kumari Singh revealed that her life in Dehradun is better than those currently living in Mumbai, as the city is more affected by coronavirus than Dehradun. She added that her entire family is together and it is the first time that she had stopped travelling for work. The actor also said that she feels now she can get used to her new house and married life.

Mohena Kumari Singh, Rishi Dev, and Gaurav Wadhwa formed #RiMoRav and the trio was widely loved by their fans. When asked about the same, Mohena Kumari Singh said that she and Gaurav are still in touch and that they have their own channels on YouTube.

The actor also added that Gaurav Wadhwa has made several vlogs and the two have also collaborated for a few stuff. Mohena talked about her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivangi Joshi and mentioned that she is also residing in Dehradun. Furthermore, Singh exclaimed that they would certainly meet up if she does not start shooting immediately post lockdown.

