Preksha Mehta's Death: Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna Mourn The Loss

Indian TV actor Preksha Mehta, who is known for being part of shows like Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq, and Meri Durga, allegedly committed suicide at her Indore residence in Madhya Pradesh. This tragic news comes in just weeks after actor Manmeet Grewal's suicide shocked everyone. Actor Karan Kundrra took to his social media to pen down a note for the actor's death and how important it is to talk about mental health.

TV actor Preksha Mehta commits suicide at 25; Karan Kundrra mourns the loss

‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 26, 2020

Continuing in the same thread, Karan Kundrra further wrote, "A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'We Don't Live Together': Karan Kundrra Reacts Over Breakup Rumours With Anusha Dandekar

Sharing a screenshot of his tweets on his Instagram, Karan Kundrra wrote a caption to grieve the loss of Preksha Mehta. He wrote, "#prekshamehta RIP! These are tough times but good times will follow! This lockdown is extremely weird! There’s a sinking feeling, there’s anxiety, there’s negativity but we need to stay strong!". [sic]

According to Preksha Mehta family members, she was upset about not getting work amid the lockdown. An inspector from Hira Nagar Police Station shared that a one-page suicide note was found in Preksha's room where she wrote about how hard she tried to stay positive through everything. The cop said that she was upset about not getting work. The note read, "Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon".

ALSO READ | Karan Kundrra Quashes Breakup Rumours While Anusha Dandekar Hails A ‘cheating’ Scene

Heard another actor committed suicide . Condolences to the family. #PrekshaMehta rip. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) May 26, 2020

Devastating — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) May 26, 2020

Many other celebrities also reacted to the young actor's death. Arjun Bijlani took to his social media and tweeted, "Heard another actor committed suicide. Condolences to the family. #PrekshaMehta rip". [sic]. Replying to his tweet, actor Surbhi Chandna said, "Devastating".

Taking to the comments section in Karan Kundrra's post, actor Ridhima Pandit wrote, "So sad ðŸ˜ž.. not everyone is blessed with a strong support system.. may her soul rest in peace". Talk show host Mihir Joshi also wrote, "Man! This is so saddening. ðŸ’” May she find peace...but this is just heartbreaking stuff. ðŸ˜”ðŸ˜¢". Actor Poulomi Polo Das also expressed her shock over the tragic news and wrote, "@kkundrra what’s happening in this world it’s so disheartening and heartaches so much seeing this news everyday and it’s so hard to overcome this sorrow".

ALSO READ | Karan Kundrra Talks About Social Media Trolling: It’s Not The Comment It’s The 'soch'

ALSO READ | 'Crime Patrol' Actor Preksha Mehta, 25, Commits Suicide After Sharing Cryptic Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.