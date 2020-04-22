Mohena Kumari Singh Talks About #RiMoRav And Her Married Life In Dehardun

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Mohena Kumari Singh has been living with her in-laws in Dehradun. The actor recently made headlines when she got married in Haridwar with all kinds of royal tradition. Mohena Kumari Singh comes from a royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, in a live session with an entertainment portal, Mohena Kumari Singh talked about her experience of living with the in-laws and also about her group #RiMoRav.

Mohena Kumari Singh, Rishi Dev, and Gaurav Wadhwa formed #RiMoRav and the trio was widely loved by their fans. When asked about the same, Mohena Kumari Singh said that she and Gaurav are still in touch. They have their own channels on YouTube. She added that Gaurav Wadhwa has made several vlogs and the two also collaborated for a few stuff. She also informed her fans that they made a vlog together, which would be out soon.

Mohena Kumari Singh also talked about her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivangi Joshi and said that she is also residing in Dehradun. The actor added that they would certainly meet up if she does not start shooting immediately post lockdown.

Mohena Kumari Singh was asked about how is her life in Dehradun, to which, she replied that her life in Dehradun is better than in Mumbai at present. This is because Mumbai is more affected by coronavirus than Dehradun. She added that her entire family is together and it is the first time that she had stopped travelling. The actor also said that she felt that now she can get used to her new house and married life. Mohena Kumari Singh informed that the couple has been discovering new hobbies to pursue every few days and she is also learning how to edit videos.

Furthermore, Mohena Kumari Singh said that when she went to Rewa for her marriage, there was certain decorum that she had to follow. Mohena said that being in Mumbai gave her immense freedom and she feels a person needs a bit of discipline in life. She added that in life she seeks some balance between both discipline and freedom. Talking about her comeback to the television industry, she said that she would not want to stop her art for sure and as she has the passion to do it, and she will find her way back into the industry.

