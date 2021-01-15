Mohit Malik Tests Positive For COVID; Says 'hope That We Get Over This Rough Tide'

The Indian television actor Mohit Malik took to his social media handle and shared that he has been tested positive for COVID 19. The actor revealed that he got down with fever on Thursday and his first impulse was to get a COVID 19 test. After he tested positive, the actor revealed that he quarantined himself away from his pregnant wife, Addite.

Actor Mohit Malik tests COVID positive

In a recent post on Instagram, Mohit Malik stated, “As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur. Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive."

Mohit Malik's wife Addite tests COVID negative

Mohit Malik and his wife are soon to be parents. The actor revealed that Addite tested negative for the virus and both of them have isolated. He added in the post, "Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself".

The actor further also requested all the people who were in touch with him for the past few days, to get tested as well. Here is what the actor added in the captioned post, “I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherwise, as a safety measure".

Mohit Malik also sent a prayer which read, "Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment". Check out the post below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Mohit Malik's health update

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Netizens send heartwarming wishes

When the news of 'Mohit Malik tests COVID positive' started doing the rounds on social media, fans flocked to the post and left their comments and reaction on the post. A number of fans of the actor sent out prayers and wishes to the actor and hoped he gets better soon. Many other people also sent their love and warm regards to the actor and him and his family. Check out some of the fan comments on the profile of the actor below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.