Mona Singh Says TV Actors Are Looked Down Upon; Asks Why Movie Stars Opt For TV Promotion

Actor Mona Singh, known for her performance in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, 3 Idiots and more, recently opened up about how television actors are looked down upon even after the actors have starred in various films. Apart from that, the actor also went on to reveal how every film star now goes to TV to promote their movies because they’re well aware of its reach despite looking down upon TV.

Recently, during an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor went on to reveal that good work is always recognised by everyone. Mona also added that she does not know why people still look down upon TV actors. Talking about the same, she went on to say that it may be because of the regressive content of some television shows in present times. The actor added that back in the 90s and early 2000, television shows were brilliant and almost every show was talked about.

Mona also said that it can’t be denied that television remains one of the biggest platforms till date. She also said that every film star now goes to TV to promote their films because they are very well aware of its reach. She also said that whether one is on stage, TV, films or web, they are still acting and hence good work is always recognised.

Mona Singh’s career

Mona Singh began her acting journey in the popular television serial, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The actor garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for her acting skill in the show. Post that she also went on to make a name as a host and hosted reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Extra Shots, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

After that, she has also acted in the television show Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She made her acting debut with the film 3 Idiots alongside Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan. Mona entered the digital space by starring in the web series Yeh Meri Family and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

On the work front

Mona Singh will next be seen in the much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena and Aamir in lead roles. The film is currently in its filming stage and is expected to release in 2021. She will also be seen in the television series Black Widows alongside Swastika Mukherjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Raima Sen.

