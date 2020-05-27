'Kehneko Humsafar Hain': A Look At Mona Singh's Character Growth In All The Seasons

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, the show, which stars TV's powerhouse actors, Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli in the exceptional mature love story, has pulled in enormous viewership and fan following. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a wonderful and mature urban story of affection that gets separated between decisions, obligations and individual needs. It has everything the audience needs — a mind-boggling, inspiring story with multi-dimensional characters.

It revolves around the unexplored side of marriage and features feelings of tremendous torment that accompany enormous love. It has been speculated that Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 is expected to revolve around how the trio moves forward in life.

Mona Singh’s character growth since the first season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain has been incredible and inspiring for the audiences. She plays the typical "other woman" in this series who is immensely loved by Rohit, the character played by Ronit Roy. So, let’s take a look Mona Singh’s amazing performance growth in his character of Ananya in the series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Have a look at the character growth of Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain-

Mona Singh’s character in the season 1 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain-

Mona as Ananya Sharma is a character who depicts complex human feelings. She comprehends Rohit's adoration for his daughters and yet, she needs him to enlighten his wife regarding their relationship. She gives him leeway of returning to his wife consistently, however, she regrets about the fact that she can't be open about her relationship in front of the world. She is prepared for no comprises with her career and work, but if we see her in her personal life, she is a lot weaker and emotional lady.

Mona Singh’s character in the season 2 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain-

Ananya was a simple, independent woman who is not cunning, scheming or trying to break someone’s marriage. She just happens to fall in love with a married man whose marriage was almost over. People are always blaming the other woman, Ananya, which is the easiest thing to do. People should understand that the problem was in the marriage and not in the girl.

Mona Singh’s character in the season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain-

Ananya (Mona) is a successful businesswoman and mother of a three-year-old who doesn’t want her child to have his father’s surname. Ananya has built a wall around herself, not wanting to reveal her emotions and feel vulnerable. Ananya has made her career her life and love has no meaning to her anymore as she has moved on in her life after Rohit deserts her. Ananya’s journey will make you spectacle and believe that someone can be so hurt that they forget to love.

