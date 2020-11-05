Mouni Roy Poses In Sultry Black Backless Top; Lauren Gottlieb Calls Her Cindy Crawford

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy recently grabbed attention with her stunning picture in a backless top. She took to social media and shared a photo of herself wearing a black outfit with a pair of blue jeans for a photoshoot through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor giving a side pose while back towards the camera.

Mouni Roy stuns in her black backless top

Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of herself in a black backless top with a pair of blue jeans through her official handle on November 4, 2020, Wednesday. Standing in the backdrop of plain black cloth, the actor is giving a side pose for the photoshoot. She is visibly looking towards the camera, flaunting her bareback. Mouni Roy has kept her hair loose in soft curls. She has opted for nude makeup with light-shaded lip colour and has highlighted her eyes with kohl, eye-shadow, and mascara. Moreover, the actor is also showing off her sharp features and jawline in the picture.

Just like her recent capture, the actor’s caption alongside the post also garnered attention from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. In the description accompanying her social media post, Mouni Roy gave a quirky idea to the viewers. She wrote, “Next time a stranger talks to you when you are alone, look at em shocked and whisper, “you can see me???”ðŸ¤ªðŸ˜†ðŸ˜ƒ”. Check out Mouni Roy's photos on the photo-sharing platform below:

Response to Mouni Roy's Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Mouni Roy garnered more than 5, 53, 000 likes and over 2726 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response. While stars like Aamna Sharif, Asha Negi, Shibani Dandekar, and Rahul Jhangiani dropped a series of emoticons like fire, crackers, and hearts, Lauren Gottlieb wrote ‘Looking like Cindy Crawford ðŸ˜’. Here are some of the comments to her photo that you must check out:

Also read: Ranbir, Alia Join Mouni Roy And Nagarjuna On The Sets Of Brahmastra For A 10 Day Shoot

Also read: Mouni Roy Receives A Handwritten Letter From 'Brahmastra' Team, See The Letter Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.