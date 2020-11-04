Mouni Roy Receives A Handwritten Letter From 'Brahmastra' Team, See The Letter Here

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram and posted a story revealing an Identity Card of the upcoming film 'Bramhastra'. Directed and written by Ayan Mukerji the film was set to release on December 4, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the shooting had to be stalled and the release had to be pushed to 2021. The identity card had the logo of the film on it along with the words 'Brahmastra Sena' written on it.

Mouni Roy receives a handwritten letter from Brahmastra Sena

After the Bramhastra Sena sneak peek, the actor posted another story on her Instagram. Mouni Roy received a handwritten letter from the Brahmastra movie team which she posted in her Instagram story. The actor tagged Marijke Desouza and Aayan Mukerji in her story. She wrote, “Thank you my dearest @marijedesouza @ayan_mukerji Overwhelmed #brahmastrasenaforever”. The letter read - "My Dearest Mouni, Thank you so very much for being amazing with us and walking alongside us through every storm as we approach our rainbow! May you keep all your limbs intact!". See the story here.

Brahmastra Cast

Bramhastra movie cast has some of the most prominent actors of the film industry playing pivotal roles. Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva the superhero and Alia Bhatt as Isha, Shiva's love interest. Amitabh Bachchan plays guru Arvind (Bramha), Nagarjuna as Vishnu, Dimple Kapadia as Parul. Mouni Roy will be seen portraying the antagonist of the movie, Damyanti. Other popular stars that are said to be a part of the film are Pratiek Babbar, Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma and Vikram Gokhale.

Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra movie is a trilogy. The first instalment will be released in 2021. The movie is a superhero action fantasy and given the fact that it is a genre less explored in the Bollywood industry, the fans of the movie are really excited to watch the film debut on the big screen.

Image Credits: @imouniroy Instagram

