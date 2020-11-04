Ranbir, Alia Join Mouni Roy And Nagarjuna On The Sets Of Brahmastra For A 10 Day Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starer Brahmastra has been one of the most awaited films for the fans. The movie is written and directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Brahmastra was set to release on December 4, 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it is pushed further to 2021. The shoot was recently resumed and the pictures surfaced on Instagram making the fans of the couple excited to watch them on the big screen. See the pictures here.

Brahmastra: Part One of Three resumes shooting in a Mumbai Studio

Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had started the shooting for the final leg of the fantasy, action-adventure film, Brahmastra in March 2020. The pandemic lockdown put a long halt on the shooting of the film but was recently resumed with a 10-day routine. The actors joined the rest of cast for this 10-day stint and the pictures have surfaced on Instagram. See the photos here.

In the current shooting schedule as speculated from the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen with the director and Amitabh Bachchan. The pictures uploaded on the fan pages of the actor revealed a mountain terrain in the background in one of the photos. The actors, Ranbir and Alia can be seen posing along with the director of the movie, Ayan Mukherjee and co-star Nagarjuna. Blue happens to be the theme of the picture as Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a Blue T-Shirt, while Alia Bhatt has can be seen wearing a Blue Denim Jacket and Ayan Mukherjee can be seen wearing a blue shirt.

Another picture that surfaced on the social media fan page of the actors revealed the actors sitting together and seem to be having a discussion of sorts. This photo was captured from afar. Although the photo doesn't reveal the faces of the actors directly Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan can be spotted sitting across each other. The backs of Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee can be seen as well.

The film was first announced in 2017 via Twitter. The preparations of the film started in January 2018. The fans have been curious about the storyline of the film ever since the announcement and the first trailer launch. The final release dates haven't been revealed yet but would be soon locked in, post the completion of the final leg of the film.

