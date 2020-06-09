Mouni Roy Auctions Her Paintings To Raise Funds For Cyclone Amphan Relief Fund

As West Bengal continues to grapple with the damages caused due to cyclone Amphan, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has now come out in support of those affected due to the cyclone. Taking to her Instagram handle to share the details, Mouni Roy shared several pictures of her paintings and revealed that she is auctioning her paintings to help and support the Goonj's Rahat Amphan relief fund. Take a look at the post:

With the pictures shared, Mouni Roy revealed that the fundraising proceeds from this auction will be contributed towards initiatives undertaken by the organisation, which aims to bring back the coastal state to normalcy. Here is what the actor wrote: “As we all are aware of the tough times that the cyclone Amphan brought upon West Bengal, I have decided to auction my paintings and all the fundraising proceeds from this auction will be contributed towards Goonj's Rahat Amphan relief fund. For more details, please log on to https://goonj.org/rahat-amphan/, you can also donate through the link in the bio. Once you contribute, share the receipt with us at artworkbymouniroy@gmail.com and I will courier the painting to you after the lockdown. Swipe left to see the paintings. Each painting will be sold for INR 15,000/-.”

All about Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan is the second super cyclone to have had formed over the Bay of Bengal in two decades, which made landfall between Digha about 180 km south of Kolkata in West Bengal, and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh. According to the US Pacific Disaster Center, Cyclone Amphan's forecast track placed 38.9 million people in India and Bangladesh at risk of exposure to the storm's winds.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi also held a meeting with Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and other officials on May 18 to review preparations and evacuation plans. Apart from India, other countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan, too, faced the brunt of the cyclone.

