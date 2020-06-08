Mouni Roy Shares Throwback Photo With 'the Anklets And The Bangles Trinketing'

Actor Mouni Roy has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown period. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture of herself from the sets of a television show. Take a look at the actor’s single carousel post.

Mouni Roy's throwback photo

Mouni Roy posted two photos in a single post on Instagram. While the first one is a monochrome snap, the next one in the carousel is coloured. Roy’s candid picture features her character Sati from popular television series Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev. The actor has donned a traditional two-piece outfit featuring orange and red shades. Moreover, she has accessorised her outfit with gold jewellery and opted for pleated long her for a rounded off look. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Mouni Roy wrote, “With the anklets & the bangles trinketing ~ Sati 🌸ॐ नम: शिवाय🌸”. Furthermore, she has added Mondays as her sole hashtag with the picture. Take a look.

About Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev

Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev is a mythological drama series featuring Mohit Raina, Sonarika Bhadoria, and Mouni Roy in the lead role. It is based on Hindu god Lord Shiva, who is also known as Mahadev. Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev premiered on December 18, 2011, on Life Okay. It ran for three years until December 14, 2014, with a total of 820 episodes. However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, it has been running on Star Bharat and Star Plus since March 17, 2020, and April 14, 2020, respectively. Moreover, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev has also aired on the newly launched Shemaroo TV from May 1, 2020.

Mouni Roy's upcoming ventures

Mouni Roy kick-started her television career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. The actor carved a niche for herself in the industry and has been a part of numerous television shows including Naagin. Roy also debuted in Bollywood with sports drama flick Gold opposite Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She was nominated for Best Female Debut Award for the same. The actor has Mogul and Brahmastra in her kitty.

