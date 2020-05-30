Mouni Roy Gobbles Up Pani Puri; Lists Down Her 'favourite Street Food' Items

Mouni Roy recently shared a video on her social media, in which she is seen relishing pani puri at home. Along with showing how her dining table looks like, the Made In China actor also listed down her 'favourite' street food items. She wrote, "My favourites are pyaaz kachori, paanipuri Chaat, Channa Bhatura, samosa, ladoos, ummmm and everything."

As seen in the boomerang video, Mouni Roy dons a black sleeveless tee and has worn a dainty finger ring too. Roy has left hair open and also opted for a tint of brownish lip shade. Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram post here.

Recently Mouni Roy also shared a goofy picture of herself with a quirky caption. In the photo, she is seen wearing a mask that looks like the face of a monster. She is wearing a black tank top and trousers in the picture. The first picture is a bit blur but in the second picture, she particularly flaunts her mask. Her caption to the post read, "The blinding beauty that I am #nofilter."

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy, who keeps sharing glimpses of her workout and dance sessions, giving fans a visual treat of some of her post-dance session photos. Mouni Roy shared a slew of pictures in which the Naagin actor is seen lying on the floor after having a good dancing session. Mouni Roy captioned the post as, "Sleep sneak after practice". The actor dons a grey bralette and black sweatpants. She ditched makeup and kept a sleek ponytail for her practice session.

On the work front

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. In the comedy-drama, she essayed the role of Rukmini, the wife of the protagonist. Even though Made In China did not churn massive numbers at the box office, the on-screen couple made many headlines with her amazing off-screen camaraderie while promoting the movie.

Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated mythological drama, Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Last year, Mouni Roy had shared a picture with Ayan Mukerji and announced her collaboration. Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

