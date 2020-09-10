Mouni Roy Reads 'Bhagavad Gita', Explains Three Modes Of Material Nature

On Wednesday night, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and shared pictures of a few pages from Bhagavad Gita. The actor went on to explain that people operate from three modes of material nature. Naming the same, she penned down the three modes of nature and further explained a few bits from the book.

Mouni explains 3 modes of material nature in Bhagavad Gita

तमोगुण-tamogun-mode of ignorance रजोगुण-rajogun-mode of passion सतोगुण-satogun-mode of goodness

After this, the 'Made In China' actor wrote, "In 3:35. When Arjuna says it’s better to take sanyas than to fight the battle of Kurukshetra, Krishna explains, to do one's own duties (स्वधर्म) even faultily is far better than doing other people’s jobs.. to die doing the karm of a क्षत्रिय is better than to take सन्यास as it ll only chaos and imbalance in the society."

Mouni continued that one cannot abruptly achieve any order or go into Krishna consciousness and everyone has to clean their hearts gradually by doing their prescribed duties. She wrote, "For if you another mans jobs you'll end up loosing mental peace, your own physical skills, end up loosing your own and others reputation & the relationship in between" (sic).

Furthermore, Mouni explained the next part and wrote, "In 3:36. Then Arjun asks,”by what s one impelled to sinful acts, even unwillingly, as if engaged by force? What’s the force that leads us to do these sinful acts, creating anarchy? दुनिया में लोग पाप करते ही क्यूँ हैं? Does that happen through god too, or is it some other energy?"

After this, Mouni wrote what Krishna replies. She penned, "3:37. Soul by nature is pure, a living entity s originally spiritual, pure and free from all-natural contamination. But when in contact with his material nature he acts in many sinful ways without hesitation, sometimes even against his own will. In other words, the sense of love of God becomes transformed into lust=desires/dreams, as milk in contact with sour tamarind turns into yoghurt. Then again when DESIRE is UNSATISFIED it turns into ANGER, Anger into numerous illusions which then continues the cycle of material existence birth after birth."

Lastly, Mouni Roy expressed that from what she understood, the two things that are the root cause of all our miseries are-कामना=desires=mode of passion=रजोगुण, क्रोध=anger=mode of ignorance=तमोगुण. Moreover, the actor wrote, "All we need to do is to, practice to, leave these two modes of our nature & try and work in सतोगुण=mode of goodness. कर्मन्ये वाधिकारस्ते मॉ फलेशु कदाचन:।".



"The origin of everything is the Supreme Godhead. We move from the eternal love to lust. If we try we can make the journey back. काम और क्रोध भी हम भगवान को surrender कर सकते हैं।Gita’s Eternal knowledge," Roy added.

As soon as Mouni Roy's lengthy note was up, fans gushed to talk about it. Actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Teejay Sandhu also hailed her post. While many fans dropped hearts, some wrote "Hare Krishna" on Mouni Roy's Instagram post.

On the work front, Mouni Roy is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, London Confidential, alongside Purab Kohli. She also has been roped in for Ayan Mukerji's upcomer- Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia, Ranbir and Amitabh.

