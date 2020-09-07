Mouni Roy Helps West Bengal's Shyam Nagar Residents Affected By Cyclone Amphan

As West Bengal continues to struggle with the damages caused due to the Amphan cyclone, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has been supporting those affected due to the cyclone. She took to her Instagram to thank those who helped in rebuilding homes for the villagers in Shyam Nagar in West Bengal. She also requested people to help them build more houses by donating. Take a look at the post:

In the video, villagers of Shyam Nagar are holding a pair of clothes donated to them and a placard thanking each of the donators with their names. The video also showcases the before and after of their new home built after getting a generous amount of donation. Mouni Roy shared details about how one could contribute to the cause.

She wrote, "WE ARE TRULY THANKFUL, PLEASE HELP US BUILD 107 more home...Today half of Shyamnagar, West Bengal is smiling, because of your contributions, love, and support. We sincerely thank you all for every rupee you contributed. With your help, we could provide roofing material to 209 families whose homes were destroyed by cyclone Amphan. Now there are 107 more families waiting for support. Can you please help us restore their homes to all of them? To contribute, please send your generosity through Google pay on number +919980512081"

Mouni Roy has been a constant support in contributing towards initiatives which aim to bring back the West Bengal to normalcy. In June, Mouni Roy had shared on Instagram auctioning her paintings for fundraising of the Amphan Cyclone relief. She was supporting Goonj, the organisation that carried out this initiative in June.

All about Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan is the second super cyclone to have had formed over the Bay of Bengal in two decades. The cyclone which made landfall between Digha about 180 km south of Kolkata in West Bengal, and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh. According to the reports of US Pacific Disaster Center, Cyclone Amphan's forecast track placed 38.9 million people in India and Bangladesh at risk of exposure to the storm's winds.

Reports according to PTI, more than five lakh fresh applications had been filed in August demanding compensation for houses damaged during Cyclone Amphan, and the West Bengal government is verifying the authenticity of these claims. The state government had recently urged cyclone-hit people, who did not figure in the initial lists of beneficiaries, to come forward with their claims, following which lakhs of applications were filed at the BDOs and municipality offices.

The Bengal government has promised an assistance of Rs 20,000 for totally damaged houses, and Rs 5,000 for partially damaged ones. So far, at least 14.82 lakh beneficiaries have received compensation out of the 17.30 lakh applicants found eligible for the aid.

