Mouni Roy Sports Stunning Beachwear And Relaxes In Pool, Says 'lnhale Exhale'

On Sunday night, Mouni Roy posted a stunning picture of herself in which she could be seen sporting a black bikini in a pool. By the looks of it, Mouni thoroughly enjoyed a relaxed swim-time. Sharing the picture, Mouni Roy wrote, "Inhale... exhale.." In no time, the 34-year-old's picture was flooded with comments.

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya was left awestruck as she wrote, "Woww." After Shraddha, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor Disha Parma went on to call Mouni a "mermaid." Actors Shirin Sewani, Jia, Aashka Goradia Goble, Aamna Sharif and many others dropped endearing comments on the post. Fans in huge numbers dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on Mouni Roy's Instagram post. Check out Mouni's photo.

Mouni relaxes in black swimwear

Mouni Roy recently unveiled her first look from her upcoming movie, London Confidential that will be released on an OTT platform, Zee5. The actor essays the role of Uma in the film, who is a spy. The movie is helmed by Kanwal Sethi and is created by S. Hussain Zaidi. London Confidential also stars Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, and Sagar Arya. The makers of the film released the trailer on Sunday and the 1 minute 49 seconds clip received much love from the audience. Mouni Roy's upcoming movie will release on September 18, 2020.

The trailer of London Confidential shows how agent Uma (Mouni Roy) tries to prove that the Chinese are conspiring against India after the global pandemic created havoc in the daily lives of people. Mouni Roy tries to dig into Biren Ghosh's details from her sources. Biren is an undercover agent, who tries to get her some proofs. However, he later goes missing.

London Confidential trailer

What's next for Mouni?

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the 2019 film, Made In China, helmed by Mikhil Musale. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles. The actor is also roped in for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial, Brahmastra, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

