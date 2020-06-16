Mouni Roy Shares A Poignant Post; Says 'we Are A Sad Generation In Happy Pictures'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has triggered conversations on mental health across the nation and Bollywood celebrities are emphasising on the importance of ‘reaching out and being kind’ on social media. Recently, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, on Instagram, urged fans to be of help to the ones in need of it. Adding to the same, Mouni mentioned that unfortunately, we are becoming a sad generation, who look only happy in pictures. Take a look:

Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise, Mouni Roy offered her condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput on Twitter. The actor wrote: “Shocked beyond belief. RIP Sushant”. This comes after television actor Karan Patel shared a black picture on Instagram and slammed netizens for just jumping on the ‘Be kind to the depressed’ bandwagon on social media. Karan Patel asked people to stop their ‘drama’, as it is ‘more painful than someone’s death’. Furthermore, Karan Patel remarked that false hope is the biggest trigger of depression, which social media users are giving to the ones in need of it. The actor asked fans to ‘think ten times’ before committing to help someone in need.

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and many others mourned Sushant Singh's demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput's work on Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities from the sports fraternity, too, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, too, mourned Sushant's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted yesterday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

Take a look at the statement passed by Sushant Singh Rajput's team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR".

