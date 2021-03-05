Mouni Roy Wishes Her 'world' Mukhar Roy On His Birthday; Asks 'getting Old, Are You?'

As Mouni Roy's brother, Mukhar Roy, turned a year older on March 5, she took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into his birthday celebration at home. In the video, Mouni, Mukhar, and Shikha danced to the tunes of the birthday song. In the latter part of the clip, Mouni's family members also joined the trio.

Mouni went on to wish her 'world', her 'built-in best friend for life' and 'the most irritating person in her life' on his special day. She called Mukhar her 'heartbeat' and penned a birthday wish for him. After this, she asked, "Getting old, are you?". The song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye-Happy Birthday To You by Mohammed Rafi played in the video.

Mouni wishes brother Mukhar Roy on his birthday

The actor had jetted off to Goa for a short trip. She shared many glimpses of her holiday on Instagram. In one of the pics, she pulled off a black bodysuit and left her hair naturally open. Before this, Roy escaped to the UAE for a week-long holiday. After she returned, she reunited with her best friend, Aashka Goradia, after one year.

The two stars shared many hugs and cuddles and cherished some quality time together. Mouni wrote, "There are days in life that are best not spelt out in words, they are mixed with crystal dust & angel mist (and all things edible). This was one such day. Writing it down in my cryptic storybook forever." Aashka penned that because they met after a year, they had to have extra cuddles, extra food, extra drives, and an extra night stay.

On the work front, the Naagin actor was last seen in London Confidential, helmed by Kanwal Sethi. She will be seen in the upcoming Netflix thriller titled Penthouse, alongside Bobby Deol. The new film marks the digital debut of directors Abbas-Mustan. She is also roped in for Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others.

