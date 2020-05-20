Mouni Roy Shares A Boomerang Video With A Few Tips To Keep 'all Your Worries Away'; Watch

A few days back, actor Mouni Roy grabbed the attention of her fans as she posted a gorgeous video of her in a red lehenga. Recently, Mouni Roy also shared a couple of tips that might help her fans kill the boredom amidst the nationwide lockdown. Along with the tips, she shared another glimpse from the BTS of her red lehenga photoshoot.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, that is May 20, 2020, Mouni Roy added a boomerang video to her social media wall. Mouni left her fans awestruck as she was seen sporting an ethnic look. For the video, Mouni has opted a red bridal lehenga. To make her attire more dramatic, she added a pair of big-size maang-tikka.

The Gold actor is seen sitting in front of a hand fan, all dressed up in the stellar look. Instagramming her video, she wrote a caption that read, 'Drink your coffee, read your book and Fan and dance all your worries away....' Scroll down to take a look at her boomerang video:

Mouni Roy's bridal avatar:

Well, it seems like the Made In China actor is also following the tips as she has often given a sneak peek into her reading time on the story session of Instagram. Recently, she shared a few pictures of the novel, she is currently reading, which is written by Italian novelist Elena Ferrante. In an Instagram post, Roy mentioned that she has borrowed four novels from the same friend.

Apart from reading, the Naagin actor is also polishing her artistic skills such as painting. Ever since the lockdown started, she has kept her fans updated about her whereabouts through social media and has given cues to stay positive during these difficult times.

She is not only keeping her fans engaged but also raising her voice against social issues. Last week, when many B-town divas participated in #LokdownMeinLockup initiative, Mouni also joined the bandwagon as she shared a monochrome selfie with the name of a domestic violence victim. The campaign started by NGO SNEHA is raising fund for the domestic violence victims.

Mouni Roy's upcoming projects

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. In the comedy-drama, she played the role of Rukmini, the wife of the protagonist. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's mythological drama Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

