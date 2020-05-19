Throwback Tuesday: When Surbhi Jyoti Wasn't Mouni Roy's First Choice For 'Naagin 3'

Naagin series is one of the most talked-about daily soaps. In the first two seasons of the show, Mouni Roy stole the limelight as Naagin. The actor was widely loved for her performance. During the third show, when Mouni opted out from Naagin 3, there were several speculations regarding who would take Mouni’s place in the show. There were three names that topped the list that is Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassandani, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karishma Tanna. For today’s throwback Thursday post, here’s a look at why Mouni Roy did not want Surbhi Jyoti but someone else to step into her shoes in Naagin 3.

In a media interaction, when Mouni Roy was asked about who she thinks can fit into her role from the show, the actor took Sanjeeda Shaikh’s name and to which Sanjeeda Shaikh quickly added that if she will be a part of Naagin 3, she would like to play Mouni’s character. Later, it was revealed that there were three Naagins in Naagin 3. With Karishma Tanna performing a brief role, Anita Hassandani and Surbhi Jyoti took the show ahead. Surbhi Jyoti gained major recognition after her performance in the show.

About the actor - Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career by working in regional cinema. In 2012, the actor got the show, Qubool Hai, in which she performed the role of Zoya. Surbhi Jyoti was widely loved for her performance. Surbhi Jyoti won several awards for the show Qubool Hai.

In 2014, she also played a lead role in the spin-off of Qubool Hai. In 2015, she hosted three seasons of the show Pyaar Tune Kya Kia. In 2015, Qubool Hai introduced a 25-year leap, post which she played Mahira, her fifth role in the show. In June 2018, Surbhi played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Balaji Telefilms show Naagin 3 as the main female lead roles. The show received high TRP's and ended in May 2019. In 2020, Surbhi Jyoti was featured in song Aaj Bhi alongside Ali Fazal. The song has garnered more than 32M views on Youtube.

