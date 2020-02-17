'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' New Promo: Shehnaaz Gill Starts Her Hunt To Find The Perfect Dulha

The makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have revealed another interesting promo of the show. The promo features Shehnaaz Gill sitting on a royal chair as she tries to explain what is that she is looking for a groom.

In the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo, Shehnaaz is seen saying how her heart is a precious gem. She further explains how she is looking for a suitable match but is unable to find him. 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' aka Shehnaaz Gill has previously entertained masses with her stints in Bigg Boss 13. Her fans are desperately waiting to watch her in this new show too.

Have a look at the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Promo here:

#Shehnaaz dhoond rahi hai ladka aisa jo ho dil se changa! Kis se poochengi woh #MujhseShaadiKaroge? Dekhiye aaj se, Mon- Fri raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/TZxjeMFqnW — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 17, 2020

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill was seen announcing about her Swayamvar to the housemates. She also distributed her wedding invites among fellow contestants. As per reports, the reality television show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will last for 13 weeks.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra locked inside the same house. The duo will be locked in the house with six suitors each. They will choose who they want to marry by spending time with all of them.

It is also reported that Maniesh Paul will host the audition rounds, during which the suitors for Shehnaaz and Paras will be zeroed in. It is also said that makers have also approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla to help Maniesh Paul finalise the 12 suitors for Paras and Shehnaaz.

Rashami and Sidharth will be seen helping Maniesh as that they have lived together with both Shehnaaz and Paras for over four months while inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Given the fact that they know both Shehnaaz and Paras very well, Sidharth and Rashami have been approached to help find them their respective partners. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will replace Bigg Boss 13’s show timing from Monday i.e February 17, 2020.

In the previous promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are dressed as bride and groom. It begins with Paras telling Shehnaaz that he is going to get married. Shehnaaz is seen replying that even she is going to get married.

Further, Paras Chhabra looks shocked saying “Hum dono shaadi kar rahe hai”. However, Shehnaaz clarifies his confusion by saying that they are not getting married to each other but are looking for their own respective partners. In the end, both are seen inviting audiences to their wedding journey.

Have a look at the previous promo here:

#ShehnaazGill aur #ParasChhabra nikal pade hai dhoodhne apne better halves. Dekhiye inki journey, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 17th Feb se Mon-Fri 10:30 PM pic.twitter.com/3bxpPMzWrw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 14, 2020

